Destructive Japanese Beetles Back in North Dakota

It causes about $450 million in damage each year in the U.S.

NORTH DAKOTA — Japanese Beetles are back in North Dakota.

The Agriculture Department says the Japanese beetle larvae were found in nursery stock.

The beetles were found in several locations, including Bismarck, that received shipments from a Minneapolis-area supplier.

The bug is an enemy to front yard flower beds, backyard vegetable gardens, farmers’ crops and even golf courses.

An entomologist at NDSU says the state likely now has an established population of the destructive beetle.

