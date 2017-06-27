Destructive Japanese Beetles Back in North Dakota

NORTH DAKOTA -- Click-it or you'll get a ticket this summer. North Dakota law enforcement agencies are cracking down on seat belt violators. The extra enforcement campaign will run July 1 through August 15. The Insurance Institute for Highway… continue reading ›
NORTH DAKOTA -- A former Republican candidate for governor says North Dakota has too many colleges. State Rep. Rick Becker told the state Board of Higher Education that it's time to look into ''re-purposing some of the campuses.'' The… continue reading ›
NORTH DAKOTA -- North Dakota University System leaders and college presidents will go without pay raises for the third straight year. The state Board of Higher Education has voted to extend the contracts of eight of the 10 presidents… continue reading ›