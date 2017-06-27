Fargo Cass Public Health Hosts “Take Back Tuesday” Event

This event allows community members to dispose of unwanted or unused medications

FARGO, ND — Fargo Cass Public Health hosted its first Take Back Tuesday event to further combat the opioid epidemic in the metro.

The take back allows community members to dispose of unused or unwanted medications.

The hope is people in the area will use this rather than flush drugs down the toilet or throw them in the garbage.

Doing so could hurt the environment or allow others access to these drugs.

“Two out of three prescription drugs in your medicine cabinet are not being used and those are the kind of drugs that end up in the wrong hands accidentally or illicitly,” said Fargo Police Chief David Todd.

If you couldn’t make it to this event, below are links to a full list of disposal locations or be sure to attend one of the three future Take Backs in the coming months.

Take Back Locations in North Dakota

Take Back Locations in Minnesota