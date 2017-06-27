Fargo Police Celebrate 23rd Annual Community Picnic at Island Park

People had the opportunity to visit with local enforcement officers including K9s

FARGO, ND — It’s a Fargo Police Department tradition and a community favorite.

The department celebrated its 23rd annual community picnic at Island Park.

People had the opportunity to visit with local enforcement officers including K9s.

Stations at the event highlighted the importance of driving sober and wearing a seat belt.

What better way to bond with those on the front lines than over free ice cream and chips?

“The community helps us solve crimes, they give us the tips and they help us so we all work together and that community engagement is huge,” said Crime Prevention Officer Jessica Schindeldecker. “It helps us build trust, especially from that young young age all the way up until…you know it doesn’t matter. There’s not cap.”

More than 115 community organizations joined the fun.