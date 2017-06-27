Fargo VFW’s Derby for the Vets Gifts the VA Medical Center with Generous Donation

The presentation of the $21,000 check took place at the flagpole at the Fargo VA Medical Center by Post 762

FARGO, ND — The Fargo VA Medical Center was presented with funds from the Fargo VFW after their fifth annual Derby for the Vets.

The adult pinewood derby was held on February 20th at the downtown Fargo VFW.

In the past five years, this event has been raising money to cover costs to purchase roller recliner chairs for the hospital’s patients.

“Our little tiny way, I feel like we’re a part of that,” said Dan Jacobson, who is the Derby for the Vets director. “To make this the best VA hospital in the country.

We’re extremely proud of that. Just to be with these people every year to do this wonderful Derby for the Vets.”

Since the start of the event in 2013, it has raised over $60,000 for the Fargo VA.