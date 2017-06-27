Glyndon Police Investigating Shooting During Traffic Stop

FARGO, ND — What started off as a normal traffic stop for one Glyndon officer has turned into an investigation on a shot fired at him.

Just after 10 p.m. on Monday, Glyndon officer Brandon Boe pulled over a vehicle on Highway 10.

The officer and the person in the vehicle were alarmed by a noise that sounded like a gunshot.

Police Chief Mike Cline says the important thing is always the safety of the officer and anyone else involved.

“As soon as he heard the shot, he moved to the front of the car that he had pulled over and took cover in front of the engine,” said Chief Cline. “The engine block is very thick and then he also got the individual out of the car and moved him to the front of the engine block also.”

The vehicle was parked facing westbound and when the police officer was speaking to the driver, a shot was fired over his head from somewhere over here in the northeast.

Officers are trying to pinpoint where the shot may have come from.

“Tried to get the trajectory of where we think the round could have been fired from because it’s quite a bit of open area,” said Chief Cline. “There are some buildings, some tree lines. There’s a corn field so it could have come from any direction around there.”

Both Officer Boe and the individual he stopped heard the noise and another vehicle traveling nearby also pulled over after hearing the shot.

Neighbors say they did not hear the shot.

“Whether they were specifically aiming at my officer, we may never know,” said Chief Cline. “But it happened when he was there and that’s what we’re going to be looking at.”

Chief Cline says it is best to be aware of your surroundings.

If you have any information on last night’s shooting, you’re asked to contact Glyndon Police or the Clay County Sheriff.