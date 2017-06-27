Glyndon Police Officer Shot At During Traffic Stop

Police say at around 11:30 last night on Highway 10 a Glyndon police officer pulled over a car in a routine traffic stop.

GLYNDON, MN — A person who allegedly shot at a police officer last night in Glyndon is still on the loose.

Glyndon Patrol Officer Brandon Boe was on a routine traffic stop on Highway 10 near mile marker 9.

During that traffic stop a shot was fired over the head of the officer.

The shot was heard by the person stopped and a vehicle traveling west bound behind the traffic stop.

At this time police believe only one round was fired.

No one was injured.

The shot seemed to have been fired from an area north east of the traffic stop.

Law enforcement officers from Glyndon, Clay County, Moorhead, Fargo, Dilworth and Minnesota State Patrol responded to the scene.

A search including a K-9 unit from Fargo Police Department did not result in finding a suspect.

Officers are currently reviewing the scene to determine where the shot was fired from.