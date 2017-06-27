Glyndon Police Officer Shot At During Traffic Stop

GRAND FORKS, ND --- A crow from Grand Forks has been identified as having West Nile virus. Grand Forks and East Grand Forks are urging citizens to take extra precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes. The mosquito most common… continue reading ›
GLYNDON, MN --- A person who allegedly shot at a police officer last night in Glyndon is still on the loose. Police say at around 11:30 last night on Highway 10 a Glyndon police officer pulled over a car in… continue reading ›
HALSTAD, MN --- The Norman County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting death in Halstad. Police tell KVRR Local News a 20 year old female shot and killed a 22 year old male. She is currently in custody for reckless… continue reading ›