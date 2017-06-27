Legion: Moorhead Conquers Post 400

Moorhead defeats Post 400 13-1
Maria Santora

MOORHEAD, Minn– The Moorhead Blues defeated Post 400 13-1 on Tuesday night.

The Blues are now 14-4 on the season.

 Moorhead has a double header on Wednesday in Grand Forks.

