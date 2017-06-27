Legion: Moorhead Conquers Post 400

You Might Like
Kratom: The Solution to Opioid Addiction? Why Does the FDA Want it Banned?
FARGO, ND -- A substance the FDA tried banning last year is being used the F-M area. But one woman says it can be the key to recovering from deadly opioid addictions. A Fargo… continue reading ›
Superheroes Large and Small Help CCRI Break Down Barriers
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Superheroes are known for battling villains and breaking down barriers. For one Moorhead organization, the bad guy worth fighting is the idea that those with disabilities can't live a full… continue reading ›
Glyndon Police Investigating Shooting During Traffic Stop
FARGO, ND -- What started off as a normal traffic stop for one Glyndon officer has turned into an investigation on a shot fired at him. Just after 10 p.m. on Monday, Glyndon officer Brandon Boe… continue reading ›