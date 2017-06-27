LIVE: Red River Market Kick Off For Season

Kickoff Party Set For June 27th; First Market Set For July 8th

Simone Wai from the Red River Market joins Adam to talk about the upcoming season.

The kickoff and member drive event kicks off the season on Tuesday, June 27h.

The first market of the season will happen Saturday, July 8th.

About 50 vendors are expected out each Saturday morning from July to October, selling locally-grown and made produce, bakery items and other foods.

