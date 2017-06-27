One Dead, One Arrested in Halstad Shooting

Police say there is no threat to the public

HALSTAD, Minn. — A woman is in jail after the shooting death of her boyfriend on Monday night.

Police say it was about 6:30 when 20-year-old Mona Perez shot her 22-year-old boyfriend in the chest outside their home off of Highway 75 in Halstad.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Perez was taken to the Northwest Regional Correctional Center in Crookston on charges of reckless discharge of a firearm.

“It is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public whatsoever,” said Sheriff Jeremy Thornton.

Minnesota BCA has joined the investigation with the Norman County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say a final decision on charges will be determined once the investigation is complete.