RedHawks Win behind Prendergast’s Professional Debut

Fargo-Moorhead slips past the Canaries 4-3
Keith Albertson

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks have compiled their first winning streak in more than three weeks.

The RedHawks (20-19) jumped ahead 3-0 against the Canaries (17-20) Tuesday night and held on for a 4-3 win.

Zach Prendergast made his professional debut in the contest and comes away with a no-decision. He goes 6.1 innings allowing three runs, but only two of them earned.

Game three of the series at Newman Outdoor Field is Wednesday at 7:02 p.m.

Related Post

Winnipeg Tops RedHawks in Series Finale
Saltdogs Homer Four times, Down RedHawks in Series...
Carter Homers, RedHawks Down the Goldeyes
RedHawks’ Pitching Falters as Wingnuts Bust ...

You Might Like