RedHawks Win behind Prendergast’s Professional Debut

Fargo-Moorhead slips past the Canaries 4-3

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks have compiled their first winning streak in more than three weeks.

The RedHawks (20-19) jumped ahead 3-0 against the Canaries (17-20) Tuesday night and held on for a 4-3 win.

Zach Prendergast made his professional debut in the contest and comes away with a no-decision. He goes 6.1 innings allowing three runs, but only two of them earned.

Game three of the series at Newman Outdoor Field is Wednesday at 7:02 p.m.