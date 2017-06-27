Sen. Klobuchar Speaks Out Against Health Care Bill

The Republican health bill would make major cuts to Medicaid

WASHINGTON D.C. — Another Democrat is speaking out against the GOP health care bill.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar said 32 percent of Minnesotans get treatment for opioid addiction through Medicaid.

Sen. Klobuchar said the money is essential for the treatment of addiction.

“Minnesota lost a favorite son to opioid addiction with Prince,” Sen. Klobuchar said. “But, what’s under that story is all of the people’s live that were lost that weren’t famous: the mom in Duluth, the star swimmer in the farm lands. In America today, 50 people die every day from opioid overdoses.”

Sen. Klobuchar called the GOP bill “mean” and said it’ll send people seeking treatment for opioid addictions backwards.