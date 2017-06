Shooting Death Under Investigation in Halstad

HALSTAD, MN — The Norman County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death in Halstad.

Police tell KVRR Local News a 20 year old female shot and killed a 22 year old male.

She is currently in custody for reckless discharge of a firearm.

The case is under investigation by the Norman County Sheriff and the Minnesota BCA.

The incident happened around 6:38 p.m. last night in the 500 block of U.S. Highway 75 in the City of Halstad.