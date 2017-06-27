West Nile Virus Identified in Grand Forks

Grand Forks and East Grand Forks are urging citizens to take extra precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes.

GRAND FORKS, ND — A crow from Grand Forks has been identified as having West Nile virus.

The mosquito most common for carrying and transmitting West Nile virus is active just before sundown and through the night into the early morning.

To help reduce your risk of getting West Nile virus, the Grand Forks Health Department suggests the following protective measures:

Use insect repellent that contains DEET

Limit outdoor activities between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active

Wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts when possible

Eliminate standing water around homes

For more information about West Nile virus and the Grand Forks Mosquito Control Program visit their web site at : www.gfmosquito.com