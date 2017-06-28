AARP Brings Signed Petitions to Senator Hoeven’s Office

FARGO, ND — Some people in North Dakota are opposed to passing the Senate’s health care bill.

Organizations in the F-M area are giving a voice to their concerns.

The AARP is taking a stance and delivered signed petitions by North Dakotans in opposition to the bill.

The group said the bill would hit millions of Americans with higher costs and result in less coverage and would strip health coverage.

They say the Affordable Care Act does need improvements, but there are ways to make positive change.

“There’s a history with the Affordable Care Act now,” said Kathi Schwan. “It’s been in place now for several years. Let’s just take a step back from that, take a look at it, figure out what we can do differently. It doesn’t have to be reinvented. We can take what worked, what didn’t work and fix it.”

AARP has long been opposing proposals that cut benefits or weaken Medicare.