App of the Week: Virtual Passport

Don't leave home without it.

If you’re planning a trip overseas for summer vacation, you won’t likely get very far without your passport. In fact, it’s among the items it’s most critical to pack.

Since keeping track of multiple documents on the move can be quite a juggling act, we’ve got an app to give you an extra virtual hand. Learn how to keep hold of your passport, photos and other items with Francie Black, in this week’s App of the Week.