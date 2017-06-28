Business Owners Concerned About 19th Avenue North Project

Business owners along 19th Avenue North in Fargo show concern about the construction

FARGO, ND — Business owners along 19th Avenue North in Fargo say they are worried about how road construction will affect their companies.

Project engineers say the purpose of the construction is to realign 19th Avenue to accommodate for a future under pass under the rail road tracks.

The engineers are also looking to pave a five lane road on the east side and a three lane road on the west side to alleviate future traffic concerns.

Although the construction plans are not yet complete, area business owners are fearful.

“Initial concerns would be that the amount that it’s going to cost to bring in those utilities and roads and stuff,” said Mike Schmitz, the General Manager of the Fargo Horse Park. “It’s a big number. It obviously affects a lot of different businesses that are going to be building there.”

Construction will begin in August with hopes of having it completed by July 1st of next year.