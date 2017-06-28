Memory Fireworks Offering North Dakota Themes this Independence Day

Memory Fireworks Talks About the Trends This Season

HORACE, ND — Nothing says the Fourth of July quite like fireworks do.

Memory Fireworks says they are offering new North Dakota themed fireworks this season.

Along with the big fireworks there are kid friendly items people enjoy during the fourth including kid sparklers and light up glow sticks and bracelets.

With the dry conditions limiting where to set off fireworks, they want to remind people that it is still a good time to stock up on fireworks for the rest of the year.

“Fireworks last so if you want to buy them and save them until you get some rain, the ban will be lifted,” said David Reuter, who is with Memory Fireworks. “Feel free to get out and buy it.”

Before purchasing fireworks for the Fourth of July, be sure to check the rules and regulations your town has on fireworks, as well as if the dry conditions are restricting use.