LIVE: Fireworks For The Fourth Of July

Searches Continue for Two Men Involved in Separate Incidents on North Dakota Waterways
NORTH DAKOTA -- Two men are presumed drowned in separate incidents on North Dakota waterways. Forty-two-year-old Chad Kanine, of Parshall, was operating a jet ski when he disappeared on the Missouri River arm of Lake Sakakawea June 11. A… continue reading ›
Manslaughter Charges Filed In Halstad Shooting Death
HALSTAD, MN --- The Halstad woman accused of killing her boyfriend with a high-caliber gunshot to the chest at close range will make her first appearance on second-degree manslaughter charges in Norman County Court. The… continue reading ›
Kratom: The Solution to Opioid Addiction? Why Does the FDA Want it Banned?
FARGO, ND -- A substance the FDA tried banning last year is being used the F-M area. But one woman says it can be the key to recovering from deadly opioid addictions. A Fargo… continue reading ›