RedHawks’ Offense Falters in loss to Sioux Falls

Fargo-Moorhead loses 2-0

FARGO, N.D. — An outing from Tyler Alexander where he gives up just one earned run in seven innings wasn’t enough to get the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks a win.

The RedHawks amassed just three hits in the contest and get shutout 2-0.

Alexander picks up the loss, falling to 1-4 on the year, despite having an ERA of just 2.52.

The final game of the four-game series is Thursday at 7:02 p.m.