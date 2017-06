Searches Continue for Two Men Involved in Separate Incidents on North Dakota Waterways

NORTH DAKOTA — Two men are presumed drowned in separate incidents on North Dakota waterways.

Forty-two-year-old Chad Kanine, of Parshall, was operating a jet ski when he disappeared on the Missouri River arm of Lake Sakakawea June 11.

A boater later found Kanine’s jet ski with no one on board.

About 125 miles to the northwest, the search continues for 56-year-old Kelly Krebsbach on Lake Metigoshe.

His empty pontoon was found Saturday night.

Volunteers are assisting various agencies with the search for Krebsbach.