“This Alone is a Charge”: Shooting Victim’s Family Doesn’t Want Perez Locked Away

Family members say Pedro was a thrill seeker and a loving father

HALSTAD, Minn. — Family members of Pedro Ruiz III tell us the shooting was an accident.

“He said he had practiced it,” said his aunt, Claudia Ruiz. “It’s just sad.”

Relatives said Pedro Ruiz III was a family man, a hard worker and a thrill seeker.

They do not think the fatal shooting was intentional.

“They would do anything for each other including something this stupid,” said Sam Ruiz, Pedro’s uncle. “Monalisa would do anything he would ask. That’s how much she loved him.”

The couple’s pranks and stunts gathered hundreds of subscribers on Youtube.

Family members apparently discouraged Ruiz from doing the stunt which would eventually end in his death.

Pedro’s Uncle showed us a tweet from Monalisa’s Twitter account which was posted just before the shooting.

The post reads: “Me and Pedro are probably going to shoot one of the most dangerous videos ever. His idea, not mine.”

Relatives said it all happened in the backyard of Pedro’s house.

They showed us earplugs used for the video laying in the yard.

An imprint in the grass was pointed out to us; it’s where Pedro’s body apparently laid after being shot.

There appeared to be spots of blood in the grass blades.

He apparently wanted to become famous and make money with his YouTube videos.

“There’s people out there doing crazy things to get these views, to get their numbers up,” said Claudia. “I think they just need to think twice and don’t do it… Think about it.”

Many of his posts show stunts, pranks he and Monalisa would pull on each other, and videos of him being with his family.

Pedro got a full-time job at the age of 18.

They said he was making enough to buy the house, two cars and provide for his 3-year-old daughter, Aliah.

“My understanding is she saw it happen.” said Sam.

His uncle said they were ready to start a big family.

Monalisa is seven months pregnant with his second child.

“They were going to name him Pedro IV,” Sam said.

Relatives of Ruiz told us they don’t want Monalisa to be locked away.

They want her to be able to move on with her life despite this unexpected tragedy.

“It’s going to be hard for her as it is whether they decide to charge her with something or not,” said Claudia. “This alone is a charge. She has to live with this for the rest of her life and it’s sad.”

At this time, the family is still working out funeral plans and what to do with Pedro’s property.