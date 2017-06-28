UND Football Adds Montana for games in 2024, 2025

Fighting Hawks will continue the rivalry after leaving Big Sky Conference

GRAND FORKS, N.D.(UND Athletics) — Athletic department officials from the University of North Dakota and University of Montana announced an agreement to play a home-and-home series in football during the 2024 and 2025 seasons on Wednesday. The teams will play in Grand Forks on Sept. 7, 2024 and in Missoula on Sept. 13, 2025 as part of this agreement.

The Fighting Hawks and Grizzlies have one more matchup as Big Sky foes scheduled for the upcoming 2017 season, which is UND’s final campaign as a league member. The two teams will meet at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Oct. 14.

“We look forward to continuing to play Montana in the future,” UND head coach Bubba Schweigert said. “Their program is one of the most highly-respected in the FCS and we want to challenge our program by playing the top teams year-in and year-out.

“We’ve had some good matchups with the Grizzlies at the Division I level and continuing these games will be a great experience for our student-athletes and fans.”

The Fighting Hawks will play a Big Sky schedule as an independent through the 2019 season before moving to the Missouri Valley Football Conference for the 2020 season. UND and Montana will meet in Grand Forks during that stretch on Oct. 13, 2018.

Montana owns a 14-8-1 edge in the all-time series and have won the three previous Big Sky matchups after UND won the initial clash in a wild 40-34 victory in 2012.

The border rivalry started more than 100 years ago when the teams played to a 10-10 tie in their inaugural matchup in 1915.