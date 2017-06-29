Families Touched by Suicide Raise Awareness with a Ride

Representatives said 132 lives in North Dakota were lost to suicide in 2016

WEST FARGO, ND — More than sixty motorcyclists are riding down I-29 to fight suicide.

The ride started at Spicy Pie in West Fargo and ended at The Fort Saloon in Abercrombie, North Dakota.

Representatives from the American Foundation for Suicide said 132 lives were lost to suicide last year in North Dakota.

Many of the riders say they’ve lost loved ones.

“Somebody has lost a mother, a brother, father… I’ve lost a daughter,” said Catrina Lewis, chair for the Ride To Fight Suicide. “Sisters have been lost, family, friends, veterans, many of us are affected in our everyday lives by suicide.”

They encourage anyone struggling to reach out for help by calling the suicide prevention hotline.

Their number is 1-800-273-8255.