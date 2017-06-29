Angry Head-Banging Teen Clears Building of Grand Forks County Courthouse

Deputies, police and even a Department of Homeland Security helicopter responded

GRAND FORKS, ND — Law enforcement rushed to the Grand Forks County Courthouse after numerous reports of hearing gunshots, only to find a mad teen.

Authorities received several calls around 11:35 this morning from the courthouse.

After a search, they discovered that a juvenile in a third floor courtroom had become upset and banged her head on the wall several times.

Officers cleared the building and returned the girl to juvenile detention.