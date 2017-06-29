Metro, Grand Cities Mosquito Spraying

West Nile virus has already been found this season in the Grand Forks region

REGIONAL — Citywide mosquito spraying is planned for tonight in the F-M metro and the grand cities.

Cass County Vector Control is planning an aerial application starting at 8 p.m.

Crews will be out spraying in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. if the weather cooperates.

