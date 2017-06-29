Pilot Dies In Crop Sprayer Crash

Joe Radske

GWINNER, ND (KFGO) – The pilot of crop sprayer has died in an airplane crash in Sargent County.

Paeper says a farmer who lives nearby witnessed the crash from his home, about 500 yards away.

He says dense fog in the area is believed to be a contributing factor.

The pilot was working for an area crop spraying company.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the cause.

