Prosecutors Say Former Wells County Sheriff is a Danger to Others

TJ Nelson

WELLS COUNTY, ND — A judge is allowing the former sheriff of Wells County to travel to South Dakota and Montana, if it’s work-related.

The ruling was made during a bond hearing for Johnny Lawson who is charged with conspiracy to deliver drugs, bribery and other counts.

Wells County State’s Attorney Kathleen Murray opposed the motion, saying Lawson was a danger to others, namely witnesses and informants.

The ex-sheriff was granted a $25,000 unsecured appearance bond, meaning he didn’t have to post any money just promise to return to court.

He’s scheduled to be back in court in September.

