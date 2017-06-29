Pups Go on Parade to Find Forever Homes

Homeward Animal Shelter took a litter of pups to businesses around Fargo to find new homes and support the shelter

FARGO, ND — Homeward Animal Shelter is trying a new approach to find new homes for its resident dogs and cats.

The shelter took a litter of five pups to seven different businesses across the metro.

The businesses donated money to the shelter so their employees could get a break with the adorable furry puppies.

The event was the product of an idea to show off eligible animals for adoption and help out the shelter.

“What if we used the puppies and the kittens as a way to help raise awareness for what we do and the animals that are in need of adoption?” asked Heather Clyde, manager of Homeward Animal Shelter. “And this is what we came up with. So we may do something with kittens in the near future as well.”

This was the first Pup Parade put on by Homeward Animal Shelter.

