RedHawks Honor Military Service Members at Special Appreciation Night

One of America's favorite past times is honoring America's heroes

FARGO, ND — The RedHawks and the community turned out to Newman Outdoor Field to honor our local service men and women.

It’s part of the organization’s Military Appreciation night and they had a surprise up their sleeve for one lucky veteran.

The RedHakws hosted Military Appreciation Night to recognize our local military service members.

They also gave a surprise gift to veteran Larry Karels by giving him a year’s supply of groceries.

“With my wife’s couponing, this thing might last us an entire lifetime,” Karels said.

While he appreciates the gift, Karels said even the simplest of gestures shows gratitude.

“Just honoring the veterans,” he explained. “Letting them say ‘hi’…applauding them. Shows appreciation for veterans themselves and the service that they did.”

Brian Schreiner, one of the newest servicemen who enlisted in the National Guard, says he is impressed with the community’s support.

“It’s a great feeling to see everybody out here and everyone that supports us,” he said. “Especially out in the Fargo-Moorhead area. It’s just a great feeling.”

While each service member says they’ve received an overwhelming amount of support from the community, they say their biggest support comes from their family.

“Family support is just one of the biggest items for most of the troops,” said Karels. “We don’t start realizing until we start getting deployed because then the other spouse has to pick up and do everything stateside that we do.”

The event included a picnic for military personnel and their families and also a visit from the USA parachute team.