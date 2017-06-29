Rescue Crews Suspend Search for Man Believed to be in Red River

FARGO, ND — Search crews spent much of the day on the Red River looking for a 24-year old swimmer who was reported missing this morning.

A dive team joined the fire department and officers from Fargo and Moorhead in the search.

Fanuel Shewarega Asrat, 24, has been identified as the missing person.

He was last seen at around 5:00 a.m. swimming near Dike West Park with two other males between the bridge and the dam right in this area.

Asrat is 5’6″ and 155 pounds.

He was with two other men going in and out of the water on the Fargo side and crossed all the way over to the Moorhead side.

Two of the males lost sight of Asrat and called in for help around 7:20 a.m.

Officials are still unaware if the men were under the influence.

Although swimming in the Red River is legal Battalion Chief, Bruce Anderson said there are many parts of the river that can be dangerous.

“A lot of current in this river that can catch you off guard,” he explained. “There is a lot of trees and limbs and stuff under the water that you can’t see that will catch you and drag you down and hold you down. You’ve just got to know the area you are swimming in.”

Fargo Deputy Chief Joe Anderson said they are currently looking into the situation.

The search will continue Friday morning.

If you have any information on the missing man, you’re encouraged to call Fargo Police.