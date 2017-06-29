Rescue Crews to Continue Search for Missing Man in Red River Friday

Authorities say 24–year–old Fanuel Shewarega Asrat was last seen near Dike West and may have gone into the river but not come out

FARGO, ND — Rescue workers have suspended the search for a man who is believed to have gone missing in the Red River.

Authorities sid 24–year–old Fanuel Shewarega Asrat was last seen near Dike West and may have gone into the river but not come out.

They said at about 5:00 a.m., Asrat and two other males were seen playing in the rough waters of the Red River between the bridge and the dam just south of Veteran’s Memorial Bridge.

The Fargo Fire Department received a call for help at about 7:20.

“One of the individuals that swam across to the Moorhead side, they lost track of him,” said Battalion Chief Bruce Anderson who is with the Fargo Fire Department. “I don’t know if he went under and didn’t come back up. We’re hoping he crawled out of the bank on the other side and they didn’t notice it.”

Anderson said even though it is legal to swim in the river, there are certain areas of the water that are dangerous.

“A lot of current in this river that can catch you off guard,” he explained. “There is a lot of trees and limbs and stuff under the water that you can’t see that will catch you and drag you down and hold you down. You’ve just got to know the area you are swimming in.”

There have been other recent accidents and deaths in the Red River and Chief Anderson said education could be beneficial to the F–M area.

“Groups that we can work with like River Keepers, the Park District and other organizations that have stuff along the river that would be a valuable tool to use to educate the public better,” he said.

The Fargo Fire Department is working alongside the Valley Water Rescue and both Fargo and Moorhead PD to search for Asrat.

The search is expected to continue tomorrow.

If you have any information on Asrat, call the Fargo Police Department