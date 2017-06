Sen. Hoeven Moving Fargo Office Downtown

The office is accessible through the skyway system

FARGO, ND — Senator Hoeven says he wants to get closer to startups and the technology sector of Fargo.

That is why he is moving his Fargo office downtown.

Beginning Friday, his staff will be located at 123 Broadway North, on the second floor of the old Metro Drug building.

The office is accessible through the skyway system.

Hoeven’s Fargo office has been located along 32nd Avenue South for the past several years.