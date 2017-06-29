Water Rescue Underway on Red River in Fargo

A call came in around 7:15 a.m. about a person who may have gone into the water, and did not come out.

FARGO — The Fargo Fire Department is involved in a water rescue along the Red River near 310 4th Street South.

Fargo Fire says three friends were playing in the water around 5:00 a.m., Thursday.

One of the men went under the water and did not surface.

A dive team is scheduled to join the search in the next hour.

Moorhead authorities are also on scene.

Fargo has their water rescue boat in the water.

We have a crew on the scene and will update throughout the day.