Missing Bemidji Woman Found Dead

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office located Chelsea Batchelder, age 26, in the woods east of Little Norway Drive SE in Bemidji Township.

BEMIDJI, MN — A Bemidji woman reported missing earlier this week was found dead Friday morning.

Investigators had confirmed through interviews, neighborhood canvasses and reviewing surveillance videos that Chelsea disappeared after walking north on Little Norway Avenue at approximately 8PM on June 19th.

The scene was processed by investigators and the body was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. The investigation continues at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by members of the Bemidji Police Department and Reserves, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Minnesota State Patrol, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Posse, Beltrami County Emergency Management and Bemidji Fire.

Anyone with information regarding Chelsea Batchelder’s death is encouraged to contact the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office Investigative division at 218-333-9111.

BEMIDJI, Minn. — Police in Bemidji have issued a missing person alert.

They are asking for the public’s help in locating 26 year old Chelsea Batchelder.

She was last seen on Thursday in the Bemidji area.

Chelsea is 5’4″, 117 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She has a tattoo on her left wrist and left foot.

If you have any information on Chelsea’s whereabouts, call the Bemidji Police Department.