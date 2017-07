Coach of the Week: Moorhead Blues Manager Bryant Bergeson

Bergeson led the Blues to an 18-4 start to the season

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead Blues coach Bryant Bergeson is the KVRR Coach of the Week after leading his team to an 18-4 start to the year.

The Blues are 4-0 in the Fargo-Moorhead Tournament entering play on Saturday.

They also went 6-2 in Nebraska for the Battle of Omaha Tournament, which Bergeson says was a good measuring-stick game.