Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Round Table

FARGO, N.D. — The RedHawks fell to Sioux Falls 9-8 on Thursday, despite a late-game rally in the 8th.

The RedHawks trailed 8-2 through the first 7 innings, but were able to manufacture 6 runs to tie Sioux Falls 8-8. The game eventually went on to extra innings, where the Canaries would score their 9th and final run.

Despite the loss, the RedHawks will need to continue their streak of hot hitting to take down the first place Central Division team, the Lincoln Saltdogs.

KVRR Sports analyzes last night’s game.