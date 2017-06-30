Fatal Shooting at New York Hospital Leaves Two Dead, Several Others Hurt

The body of a woman was found next to the shooter's but her identity has not been released yet.

NEW YORK CITY — The New York City Police Department confirms it was a former employee of Bronx-Lebanon hospital who opened fire on his former coworkers killing one before turning the gun on himself.

The shooter is identified as Henry Bello, a former doctor at the hospital.

Police say they found him with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, wearing a white lab coat and had his hospital ID on him.

At least six others were injured and three are listed in serious condition.

People inside the hospital say once the shooting began, it became chaos.

A lot of people started running around. At one point, someone says ‘shooter’, then everybody got very, very panicked,” said a first responder, who was inside the hospital when the shooting started. “When they started running, they started locking themselves in some rooms.”

Bronx Lebanon is one of the largest providers of outpatient services in New York.