LaMoure Police Chief Charged with Sex Assault Crimes Against Children

LAMOURE, ND — The police chief of LaMoure has been charged with sex crimes in at least three separate counties.

James Watson, 52, is charged with three counts of gross sexual imposition in Stark, Hettinger and Golden Valley counties and continuous sexual abuse of a child in Stark and Golden Valley counties.

The police chief is accused of having sex with a minor under the age of 15 dating back to 2011.

Authorities say some of these acts happened on a weekly basis.

A court hearing has not yet been set.