Legion Baseball Roundup: Post 2 Wins in Walk-off Fashion

West Fargo dominates Fergus Falls.

FARGO, N.D. — Day two of the Fargo-Moorhead Tournament took place today. Post 2 won in walk-off fashion over Andover in extra innings 3-2. Ryan Aamold walked with the bases loaded after a Chandler Ibach triple to help Fargo win.

Karsen Spiess threw seven innings, with seven strikeouts for Post 2.

Earlier in the day, West Fargo defeated Fergus Falls 16-5.