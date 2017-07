Down the Line with Devan Ahart

Meet RedHawks Outfielder Devan Ahart in this week's Player Profile.

FARGO, N.D. — In this week’s Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks player profile we walk down the line with Outfielder Devan Ahart. Ahart is currently on an eight game hitting streak for the RedHawks.

The Detroit, Michigan native has played in 20 games for the Hawks. In those twenty games, Ahart has three triples for the club.