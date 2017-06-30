Melinda’s Garden: Deadheading

It's not what you think, hippie.

When you hear the term “deadheading,” a lot of us immediately imagine following a certain popular 60s-era band around the country, enjoying some open-air folk rock music while wearing tie-dye and love beads, as clouds of fragrant smoke waft through the air above our heads.

This has nothing to do with that.

However, it will get you outside and make the world around you considerably more enjoyable, because it makes flowering plants keep producing buds over and over and over again.

Here’s Melinda Myers with this week’s Melinda’s Garden.