Moorhead Blues Down Park River in Extras

Sterling Haphey Walk-off double in eighth propels Blues to victory.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — It took extra innings for the Blues on Friday, but they defeated Park River 4-3 on a walk-off double by Sterling Haphey.

The Blues trailed 2-1 in the 5th innings before Alex Erickson hit a triple that scored a run. He later scored on a sacrifice fly in the inning as well to take a 3-2 lead. Park River scored a run in the top half of the seventh to tie the game and send it to extra innings.