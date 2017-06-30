RedHawks’ Late Rally Comes up Short in Extras

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks scored six in the 8th, but still lost 9-8

FARGO, ND (F-M RedHawks) — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks lost to Sioux Falls in extra innings Thursday night by a score of 8-9 after erasing a six-run deficit with two outs to tie the game in the bottom of the eighth.

The Canaries jumped out to an early lead, plating five on Jose Almarante in the top of the second including a three-run home run by Chris Jacobs.

Mitch Delfino answered in the bottom of the second with a two run shot of his own to cut the lead to three but Sioux Falls plated one in the third and two in the fourth to bring the deficit up to six.

The RedHawks, who were three hit the night before ,managed just one base runner in innings three through seven before exploding in the eighth.

The Rally started when Chris Grayson hit a two run bomb to bring the game to 8-4. Later in the Inning KD Kang added a run by legging out a dribbler with the bases loaded and Charlie Valerio tied the game in the next at bat with a bases clearing triple.

The RedHawks nearly clinched the game in the bottom of the ninth but Derrick Fox was thrown out at the plate trying to score on a Grayson double.

Sioux Falls retook the lead in extras when Ty Morrison plated Brett Marr with an RBI single off of Richie Tate.

Jose Ortega pitched a scoreless 10th to pick up a save for the second consecutive game and a series split.