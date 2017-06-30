Upcoming Holiday Means More Drivers for 100 Deadliest Days on the Road

The Minnesota State Patrol goes over what to do and what not to do on the roads this holiday weekend

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Most of us spend the Fourth of July enjoying cookout food, watching fireworks and spending time with family and friends.

We have to get to these destinations before the celebrations begin.

It starts with Memorial Day, ends with Labor Day and somewhere in between we have the Fourth of July.

Law enforcement calls this stretch of time the 100 deadliest days of the year.

“What it comes down to anytime you’re traveling in particular with the holiday weekend, we do see an increase of the amount of traffic on the highways,” said Minnesota Trooper, Sgt. Jesse Grabow.

“Just going to the lake, doing some camping, boating,” said Bobby Mittleier, when asked about his plans for the holiday.

“We are following my brother, who is biking across America,” said Lesley Dunkle.

“We’re now heading back home for the fourth of July weekend,” said Steve Fiskum.

And with that, there’s more potential for hazards, crashes and unfortunately…death.

However, there are a few ways you can make sure you’re keeping yourself and others safe.

“Of course always paying attention,” reminded Sgt. Grabow. “Even though you yourself might be a very safe driver, you need to remember you are sharing the roadways with other people that are making some of these poor decisions.”

Planning ahead is also key.

“Allowing more time for travel, having a backup plan as far as your routes and things like that if you come across congestion,” said Sgt. Grabow. “It does bring in more DWI’s statistically and that’s just something we don’t want to see people ending up in that situation,” said Sgt. Grabow.

Sgt. Grabow also said to not only be cautious of cars on the roadways, but for any motor vehicle.

“Motorcyclists, pedestrians, bicyclists all of these types of things too,” he added.

“Riding a motorcycle is a little bit different than driving a car on the road,” said Fiskum. “It’s important to not be tired, to remain alert, to observe the speed limit and to be careful of the other person.”

Last but not least, in North Dakota, the ‘Click It or Ticket’ rule is still in full effect.

“Didn’t know that, but I always wear the seat belt so it doesn’t matter,” said Deah Dunkle.

The holiday is fun and it’s even better when you’re playing it safe.

North Dakota Travel

Minnesota Travel