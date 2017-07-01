Body Pulled from the Red River in Fargo

Minnesota DNR Reminds Everyone to Stay Safe on the Lakes
FARGO, ND — Emergency crews said they pulled a body from the Red River in Fargo on Saturday night.
Authorities would not say if it is the 24-year-old missing MSUM student, Fanuel Asrat.
Crews have been searching the river for Asrat since Thursday morning.
The body is being sent to Grand Forks for identification.
We have a crew on the scene and will update you as soon as more information becomes available.