Body Pulled from the Red River in Fargo

They would not confirm if it is the body of Fanuel Asrat

FARGO, ND — Emergency crews said they pulled a body from the Red River in Fargo on Saturday night.

Authorities would not say if it is the 24-year-old missing MSUM student, Fanuel Asrat.

Crews have been searching the river for Asrat since Thursday morning.

The body is being sent to Grand Forks for identification.

We have a crew on the scene and will update you as soon as more information becomes available.