Legion Baseball: Post 2 Wins Fargo/Moorhead Tournament

Andy Pugliano throws complete game shutout to lead Post 2.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The 45th annual Fargo-Moorhead legion invitational tournament finished with the two host teams battling it out at Matson field. Post 2 defeated the Moorhead Blues 6-0 to win the tournament.

Andy Pugliano threw a complete game shutout for Post 2. The Blues finish the tournament with a record of 5-1.

Post 2 will be back in action on Wednesday against Manitoba at Jack Williams Stadium. Moorhead returns to action on Thursday hosting Perham in a double header at Matson Field.