Motorcycle Riders Hit the Road to Raise Money for Veterans’ Families

The ride raises money for the wives and children of veterans killed in the line of duty

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A Moorhead group is showing people how to give back by cruising along the highway. As one of the newest Legion Rider chapters, the American Legion in Moorhead is hosting its first motorcycle ride to benefit veterans’ families.

“Our first annual freedom, independence and liberty run”, says Duke Johnson, a retired veteran.

The chapter started in November of 2016.

Riders are excited to have their first official run.

They’re raising money for the Minnesota Legacy Fund with registration fees, clothes, raffles and other sales.

“We’re going to be raising money for the wives and children of veterans that have been killed in action” explained Duke.

The group wants to get more people involved and prove Minnesota’s chapter is making a difference.

“The Legion Riders are a nationwide motorcycle club with all of the American Legions, and they sponsor the legacy nationwide. So we’re just doing our part for the Minnesota part of it”, says Duke.

And at 12 p.m. they’ll be off. They’ll start here, go to Barnesville, then to Pelican Rapids to Detroit Lakes and back.

Whether you simply have a love for riding or are part of a national chapter, all are welcome to ride.

“Giving to charity everything goes to a great cause and it’s just great to get out there and get the wind in your hair and it feels really good”, explains Becki Jacobson, President of the Red River Valley Chapter of Women in the Wind.

Women in the Wind started the Red River Valley chapter about a year ago.

“We try to ride every weekend, a couple times during the week. As much as we can” says Becky.

This event gives riders the opportunity to meet others who have a love for the road.

“Our mission, freedom, independence and liberty”, says Duke.

Women in the Wind has 100 chapters in the U.S., Canada, Great Britain and Australia.

The organization has more than 1,200 members.