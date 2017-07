Man Killed In Trench Collapse Identified

Man Was Working On A Farm Near Richwood, Minnesota

BECKER CO., Minn. — We now know the name of a man killed in a trench collapse in Becker County on Friday.

Authorities say he was 25-year-old Donovan Weber of Ogema.

Weber became trapped in the trench at a farm near Richwood, Minnesota when the trench suddenly collapsed.

Co-workers attempted to free him from the trench.

After lifesaving efforts were performed, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death remains under investigation.