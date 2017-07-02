NDDOT Offers New Patriotic Plates

Portion of The Proceeds Benefit Veterans Postwar Trust Fund

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota drivers can now show their patriotic pride on their license plates.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation has unveiled a new series of Patriotic Plates.

They include “Flag of the United States” and “Bald Eagle” and join the previously released “Boonie Stomper”.

The plates are available at any Motor Vehicle Branch Office in the state or by filling out an application on the NDDOT website.

The cost of the plates include an annual fee of $25, plus regular registration fees, with a portion going to the Veterans Postwar Trust Fund.