People Rescued From Boat Fire On Maple Lake

Polk County Sheriff's Patrol Boat Rescued Passengers

POLK CO., Minn. — Some boaters on Maple Lake got a big scare on Saturday when their boat started on fire.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office had a patrol boat on the lake and responded to the fire.

They brought the passengers safely aboard the patrol boat while the fire was put out.

The boat was then towed to the docks.

No one was hurt.

Mentor Fire and Rescue assisted the sheriff’s office.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.